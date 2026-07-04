Local Resident graduates from Dickinson College
Saturday, July 4, 2026
Annie Mathilda Ogle, daughter of Geoffrey Ogle and Susan Ford of Seattle, graduated from Dickinson College on May 17 with a BA in history.
Ogle is a graduate of Dublin School.
Dickinson is a nationally recognized institution chartered in 1783 in Carlisle, Pa. With an enrollment of 2,100 students, Dickinson emphasizes small classes with extensive opportunities for research, fieldwork and internships in each of our 46 majors.
Dickinson is a nationally recognized institution chartered in 1783 in Carlisle, Pa. With an enrollment of 2,100 students, Dickinson emphasizes small classes with extensive opportunities for research, fieldwork and internships in each of our 46 majors.
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