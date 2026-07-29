Learn more about water quality and critters that live in our streams at StreamKeepers meeting August 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

﻿StreamKeepers is a project of the LFP Stewardship Foundation and the City of Lake Forest Park that utilizes volunteers to regularly test the streams in our watershed -- and they have a lot of fun doing it! 

The group currently meets on the 2nd Saturday of each month. Next up: August 8, 2026.

If you are interested, contact LFPSF Board member Brian Saunders.


Posted by DKH at 4:05 AM
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