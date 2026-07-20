Creative Kaleidoscope - Music/Art/Poetry camp for ages 6-9 at Shoreline College August 3-7, 2026



Pianist Dr. Jensina Oliver is bringing back the very popular Creative Kaleidoscope summer camp to the beautiful new music wing of the Bracken Building at Shoreline College this August! Pianist Dr. Jensina Oliver is bringing back the very popular Creative Kaleidoscope summer camp to the beautiful new music wing of the Bracken Building at Shoreline College this August!





In its third year, the camp provides opportunities for imagination and creativity with a variety of hands-on learning projects. Students work daily on piano instruction in the keyboard lab, as well as with instrumental ensembles of familiar folk songs, using diverse percussion instruments and xylophones in the small ensembles studio.





Interspersed with the music time are daily art projects, often conducted outside, including making homemade colorful instruments, painting watercolor scenes while listening to music, and a poetry composition project.









The final hour on Friday is an art show for caregivers, including rhythm orchestra tunes, a piano solo, a piano duet, and full display of all of the art projects from the week. It's a very special camp and families are always amazed with what can be accomplished in just one week.The Creative Kaleidoscope summer camp meets Monday through Friday, August 3-7th, from 9:30am until 12:00pm at the Bracken Building at Shoreline College 16101 Greenwood Ave N.





Dr. Oliver is assisted by Art Director Susan McIntyre and pianist Dr. Nicholas Tagab throughout the week. The camp maximum enrollment is 12 kids and there are a few spaces remaining.





Please email Dr. Oliver for more details: jensina.oliver@gmail.com











