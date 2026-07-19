Kenmore Summer Concert series

Sunday, July 19, 2026


Now in its 24th summer, the Kenmore Concert Series brings community, music, food, and fun together all in a picturesque, natural setting at St. Edwards Park Lawn, 14445 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA 98028

The series runs on Thursdays from 6-8pm with concerts every other week on July 30, August 13, and August 27.

Check out the bands, food vendors, and event details here.

Parking: Discover Pass required to park at St. Edward State Park. This park is equipped with an automated pay station for visitors to purchase a one-day or annual Discover Pass. More info or to purchase a Discover Pass in advance HERE.

Concert parking at Saint Edward State Park starting at 4:30pm

10 ADA parking spots near the concert venue. Additional ADA parking spots throughout the park.

FREE Shuttle Service - details here


Posted by DKH at 3:21 AM
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