Richmond Beach Library to celebrate 25 years in new building at event July 28 from 5:30 - 7:30pm 19601 21st Ave NW





Richmond Beach Library by the Numbers 2025



Richmond Beach held 170 programs across the year, drawing a recorded total of 2,687 attendees.



Summer has the highest program attendance. July had 600 attendees across 20 programs! This is driven largely by Family Story Time Under the Tree and other children's programs scheduled during the summer reading program.



Toddler Story Time is the top recurring program with 627 attendees over 27 sessions.



Outdoor Family Story Time: Cantando Y Jugando / Singing & Playing session on July 31 drew the highest single session attendance of the entire year at 120 people!





--Richmond Beach Community News June 2026 p.7







