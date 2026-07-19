Richmond Beach Library by the Numbers

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Richmond Beach Library to celebrate 25 years in new building
at event July 28 from 5:30 - 7:30pm


Richmond Beach Library by the Numbers 2025

Richmond Beach held 170 programs across the year, drawing a recorded total of 2,687 attendees.

Summer has the highest program attendance. July had 600 attendees across 20 programs! This is driven largely by Family Story Time Under the Tree and other children's programs scheduled during the summer reading program.

Toddler Story Time is the top recurring program with 627 attendees over 27 sessions.

Outdoor Family Story Time: Cantando Y Jugando / Singing & Playing session on July 31 drew the highest single session attendance of the entire year at 120 people!

--Richmond Beach Community News June 2026 p.7


Posted by DKH at 2:49 AM
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