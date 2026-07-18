Hey kids! Want to have fun / learn English by reading out loud - Shoreline Library has Reading Buddies
Saturday, July 18, 2026
Tuesdays, July 21 and 28 and August 4, 11 and 18, 1:30-3pm
Volunteers help students practice reading out loud for up to 30 minutes! Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12.
Reading Buddies choose from a cart of books or share eBooks on an iPad.
345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155
206-362-7550
www.kcls.org
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