Hey kids! Want to have fun / learn English by reading out loud - Shoreline Library has Reading Buddies

Saturday, July 18, 2026


Reading Buddies at the Shoreline Library

Tuesdays, July 21 and 28 and August 4, 11 and 18, 1:30-3pm

Volunteers help students practice reading out loud for up to 30 minutes! Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12.

Reading Buddies choose from a cart of books or share eBooks on an iPad.

345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155
206-362-7550
www.kcls.org


Posted by DKH at 4:28 AM
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