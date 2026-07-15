Evening/nighttime lane closures on SR 522 in Bothell
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Starting July 20, 2026 construction crews will close lanes on SR 522 (Bothell Way NE) between 96th Avenue NE and 98th Avenue NE for night work (see map). Crews will work from 6pm to 6am, Monday through Friday. This closure is in addition to the daytime lane closures in the same area. Nighttime work will last through September 2026.
Traffic patterns will change during construction. Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians should follow posted signs and plan extra travel time.
During construction, these lane closures will mean:
- Left turns in and out of businesses and residences on SR-522 will be restricted at times.
- Left turns from Hall Road onto SR-522 will be restricted at times.
During construction, SR 522 will stay open to traffic. All businesses will remain open and accessible. To help keep traffic flowing, an optional detour will be in place during work hours. This detour will send drivers around the work area via 91st Avenue NE and 180th Street. See the detour map.
This road work will ensure the Stride S3 buses can move through the route more quickly, allowing Sound Transit to deliver fast, frequent, and reliable bus rapid transit service along S3. For more information on Stride S3 bus service, visit the Stride webpage.
0 comments:
Post a Comment