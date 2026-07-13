Accessible Voting Community Events on July 27 and August 1, 2026

New Ballot Drop Box at Downtown Library

If you need help with voter registration, election information or your ballot, you can go to one of the Vote Centers. Each Vote Center has accessible voting units with audio, large print ballots, and other assistive tools to help voters with disabilities cast an independent and private ballot.





Elections staff are available to help. Voters can also register and get their ballot at a Vote Center through Election Day.

The list of vote centers for actual elections is not currently active but we normally have a vote center and ballot drop box at the Kenmore City Hall, 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028



