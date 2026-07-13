Accessible Voting Community Events on July 27 and August 1, 2026
Monday, July 13, 2026
King County Elections is holding events to help people use the accessible voting units. They are specifically designed for voters who are blind or have low vision but also work for voters with other disabilities.
Two of the events are at convenient locations for local residents.
Shoreline Library
Monday, July 27, 2026 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm
Downtown Seattle Public Library
Saturday August 1, 2026 from 10:00am – 1:00pm
1000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
4th Floor Conference, Room # 2
Saturday August 1, 2026 from 10:00am – 1:00pm
1000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
4th Floor Conference, Room # 2
New Ballot Drop Box at Downtown Library
For more information contact Naheed Aaftaab, 206-714-3692, naaftaab@kingcounty.gov
If you need help with voter registration, election information or your ballot, you can go to one of the Vote Centers. Each Vote Center has accessible voting units with audio, large print ballots, and other assistive tools to help voters with disabilities cast an independent and private ballot.
Elections staff are available to help. Voters can also register and get their ballot at a Vote Center through Election Day.
The list of vote centers for actual elections is not currently active but we normally have a vote center and ballot drop box at the Kenmore City Hall, 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
If you do not receive your ballot or if you are informed that your signature could not be verified, you can take care of it at this site Any registered voter can use the site.
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