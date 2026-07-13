QiGong classes at the Senior Activity Center on Fridays

Monday, July 13, 2026

NEW CLASS! QiGong - Whether you spell it Qigong, Chi Gung, or another way, come see how focused breathing, connected to gentle movement, supports whole-body health. 

Experience the healing energy of Qi when supported by the calm of meditation in this ongoing group practice. 

Facilitated by volunteer Rich Williams. Available on a drop in basis.


Posted by DKH at 4:40 AM
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