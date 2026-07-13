QiGong classes at the Senior Activity Center on Fridays
Monday, July 13, 2026
Experience the healing energy of Qi when supported by the calm of meditation in this ongoing group practice.
Facilitated by volunteer Rich Williams. Available on a drop in basis.
- WHEN: Fridays from 10:00 - 11:00am
- COST: Members $4/ class – Nonmembers $8/ class
- LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE
- REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536
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