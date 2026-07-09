Lake Forest Bar & Grill is closing its doors after Sunday July 12, 2026

Photo by Bob Cerelli

After 19 years in Town Center, Lake Forest Bar & Grill will be closing its doors.



"Like so many independent restaurants, we’ve faced ongoing financial challenges that we simply can no longer overcome. This is not the ending we hoped for, but it is the reality we now face.





"Our plan is to remain open through Sunday evening. We hope you’ll stop by one last time to enjoy a meal, share a memory, and say goodbye. Every visit this week will help us achieve one very important goal: earning enough to pay our incredible team one final paycheck. They have worked tirelessly to serve this community, and we would love nothing more than to take care of them one last time.



"To our guests, neighbors, friends, and everyone who has supported us over the past 19 years—thank you. You’ve allowed us to be part of birthdays, anniversaries, first dates, family dinners, game days, and countless everyday moments. We will always be grateful for that.





"Please come see us one last time before we close our doors. We’d love the chance to thank you in person."











