Rojas Diamonds: Three Cousins Love The Game, To The Next Level

“Show him who the better Rojas is!”





The shout echoed from the Shorecrest dugout as Elyas Rojas stepped into the batter’s box, eyes locked on the mound. Staring back at him was his cousin, Max Rojas, gripping the baseball with intent. For a moment, the crowd saw a typical Shoreline rivalry matchup between Shorecrest and Shorewood. But for those who knew the backstory, this was something deeper — family turned competition.





This marked the first meeting of the season between the two Wesco programs, but for Max and Elyas, it was just another chapter in a lifelong battle. From family BBQ’s filled with laughter and trash talk, the Rojas cousins have always competed. Once they step on the diamond though, the tone shifts.





They may be family — but they mean business.





Trey, Elyas, and Max Rojas

Elyas, Max, and Reynaldo “Trey” Rojas III are first cousins, all born and raised in the Greater Seattle area. Their fathers are brothers, and their bond has been shaped through years of shared experiences on and off the diamond. Within just six months of each other in age, the trio has grown up playing together — and against each other — throughout Little League and club ball. Elyas, Max, and Reynaldo “Trey” Rojas III are first cousins, all born and raised in the Greater Seattle area. Their fathers are brothers, and their bond has been shaped through years of shared experiences on and off the diamond. Within just six months of each other in age, the trio has grown up playing together — and against each other — throughout Little League and club ball.



“They raise the bar for each other,” said Elyas’ father, Gabriel Rojas. “If they can keep up with each other, they can beat most anyone.”

Now, each cousin has the dream of playing at the next level and each are carving out their own path at the varsity high school level.





“The Primos love the game on a personal level!” - Leonardo Rojas





Max Rojas Max Rojas, a recent Shorewood High School graduate, has developed into a confident presence on the mound. Max spent the past five years training with Driveline Baseball in Kent — an experience that helped shape his identity as a pitcher but now is a current player for City Baseball. , a recent Shorewood High School graduate, has developed into a confident presence on the mound. Max spent the past five years training with Driveline Baseball in Kent — an experience that helped shape his identity as a pitcher but now is a current player for City Baseball.

Once a versatile player who logged time at nearly every position, Max recently made the transition to pitching full-time — and the results show.

“The primos love the game,” said his father, Leonardo Rojas. “Max doesn’t wait to do things. He gets after it. Being around nothing but baseball at Driveline has allowed him to thrive.”

That confidence is evident every time he takes the mound.

“There can be bases loaded with one out, and Max believes he’s getting out of it,” Leonardo added. “Sometimes I have to remind him to stay humble.”

Max' current senior year pitching stats are 14 innings pitched, 1.0 ERA, with one win, zero losses, and one save on 21 strikeouts and 11 of those K’s the batter was caught looking.

Max’s work ethic and mindset have earned him a commitment to Tacoma Community College, where he’ll continue his career at the next level.





They compete with each other and overall raise the bar for one another. - Gabriel Rojas





Elyas Rojas Elyas Rojas





Across town, Elyas Rojas became a key piece for Shorecrest baseball, setting the tone as the Scots’ leadoff hitter. Known for his discipline and consistency, Elyas has turned preparation into production.





“He’s coachable, he loves to learn, and he puts in the work,” Gabriel said.





That work often comes in less-than-ideal conditions. On rainy Seattle nights, Elyas can be found under a hitting canopy, grinding through swings in the cold and dark.





His numbers reflect that dedication. Elyas is hitting .447 this season with a .540 on-base percentage and a .553 slugging percentage, collecting 17 hits and driving in four runs from the leadoff spot.





But for Elyas, the motivation runs deeper than stats.





“He’s a proud son of a second-generation father,” Gabriel said. “He honors the sacrifices that came before him. His success is a continuation of that. His faith in Christ has translated into belief in his goals.”





Elyas recently committed to Yakima Valley College, where he’ll continue his baseball journey on the east side of the state — a meaningful connection to the Rojas family’s roots.





This summer Elyas will play for the Exact 1 All American team in Italy representing the U.S.A top high school baseball athletes. Fundraiser for trip expenses here.



