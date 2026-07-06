Rojas Diamonds: Three Cousins Love The Game, To The Next Level
Monday, July 6, 2026
“Show him who the better Rojas is!”
The shout echoed from the Shorecrest dugout as Elyas Rojas stepped into the batter’s box, eyes locked on the mound. Staring back at him was his cousin, Max Rojas, gripping the baseball with intent. For a moment, the crowd saw a typical Shoreline rivalry matchup between Shorecrest and Shorewood. But for those who knew the backstory, this was something deeper — family turned competition.
This marked the first meeting of the season between the two Wesco programs, but for Max and Elyas, it was just another chapter in a lifelong battle. From family BBQ’s filled with laughter and trash talk, the Rojas cousins have always competed. Once they step on the diamond though, the tone shifts.
They may be family — but they mean business.
|Trey, Elyas, and Max Rojas
Elyas, Max, and Reynaldo “Trey” Rojas III are first cousins, all born and raised in the Greater Seattle area. Their fathers are brothers, and their bond has been shaped through years of shared experiences on and off the diamond. Within just six months of each other in age, the trio has grown up playing together — and against each other — throughout Little League and club ball.
“They raise the bar for each other,” said Elyas’ father, Gabriel Rojas. “If they can keep up with each other, they can beat most anyone.”
Now, each cousin has the dream of playing at the next level and each are carving out their own path at the varsity high school level.
“The Primos love the game on a personal level!” - Leonardo Rojas
|Max Rojas
Once a versatile player who logged time at nearly every position, Max recently made the transition to pitching full-time — and the results show.
“The primos love the game,” said his father, Leonardo Rojas.
“Max doesn’t wait to do things. He gets after it. Being around nothing but baseball at Driveline has allowed him to thrive.”
That confidence is evident every time he takes the mound.
“There can be bases loaded with one out, and Max believes he’s getting out of it,” Leonardo added.
“Sometimes I have to remind him to stay humble.”
Max' current senior year pitching stats are 14 innings pitched, 1.0 ERA, with one win, zero losses, and one save on 21 strikeouts and 11 of those K’s the batter was caught looking.
Max’s work ethic and mindset have earned him a commitment to Tacoma Community College, where he’ll continue his career at the next level.
They compete with each other and overall raise the bar for one another. - Gabriel Rojas
Across town, Elyas Rojas became a key piece for Shorecrest baseball, setting the tone as the Scots’ leadoff hitter. Known for his discipline and consistency, Elyas has turned preparation into production.
“He’s coachable, he loves to learn, and he puts in the work,” Gabriel said.
That work often comes in less-than-ideal conditions. On rainy Seattle nights, Elyas can be found under a hitting canopy, grinding through swings in the cold and dark.
His numbers reflect that dedication. Elyas is hitting .447 this season with a .540 on-base percentage and a .553 slugging percentage, collecting 17 hits and driving in four runs from the leadoff spot.
But for Elyas, the motivation runs deeper than stats.
“He’s a proud son of a second-generation father,” Gabriel said.
“He honors the sacrifices that came before him. His success is a continuation of that. His faith in Christ has translated into belief in his goals.”
Elyas recently committed to Yakima Valley College, where he’ll continue his baseball journey on the east side of the state — a meaningful connection to the Rojas family’s roots.
This summer Elyas will play for the Exact 1 All American team in Italy representing the U.S.A top high school baseball athletes. Fundraiser for trip expenses here.
“He Grew Up In A Baseball House” - Reynaldo Rojas
While Max and Elyas battle it out in Shoreline, their cousin Trey Rojas is making his own name in the Metro League at O’Dea High School.
Raised in a baseball-heavy household with three older siblings, Trey learned early what it meant to compete. By age nine, he was already traveling for tournaments and embracing the grind.
“He’s always been consistent with his work ethic,” said his father, Reynaldo Rojas.
“He wants to get to the field early, hit the cages, put in extra work before games.”
That commitment paid off in a defining moment.
“It was Mother’s Day when Trey hit his first home run with his former Rush club team,” Reynaldo recalled.
“After that, he realized hard work pays off. It became a ritual for him.”
Trey’s development accelerated during his time with Rush Baseball, where a growth spurt helped him tap into his physical potential. Now a member of the City Baseball 18U Showcase team, he continues to refine his craft while training with The Natural Ballplayer under Cordell Greene, gaining insight from former professional players.
His summer 2025 numbers tell the story: 54 innings pitched, just 7 earned runs, 49 strikeouts, and a dominant 0.896 ERA. He also threw three complete games across 10 starts.
Now a rising senior at O’Dea, Trey has already made an impact at the varsity level after earning a mid-season call-up. In limited action, he’s posted a 0.538 ERA with 10 strikeouts across 13 innings, helping stabilize a pitching staff searching for consistency.
While two of the cousins are already committed to playing at the next level, Trey’s recruitment is still developing. He was invited to the Seattle University camp this summer — another step toward continuing Rojas’ playing at the next level.
|Family off the field. Rivals on it.
Trey, Elyas, Max
For the Rojas cousins, baseball has always been bigger than the game itself. It’s competition and hard work, representing the family, and legacy — all rolled into one.
And when they meet on the field, the stakes are simple:
Family off the field. Rivals on it.
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