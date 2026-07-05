Seattle detectives investigating homicide in Lake City neighborhood

Sunday, July 5, 2026

Location of Lake City homicide

Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 12000 block of 40th Ave NE Friday evening, July 3, 2026.

Neighbors reported shots fired shortly after 8pm, and seeing a man lying in the street. Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.


Posted by DKH at 2:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  