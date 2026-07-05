Seattle detectives investigating homicide in Lake City neighborhood

Location of Lake City homicide

Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 12000 block of 40th Ave NE Friday evening, July 3, 2026. Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 12000 block of 40th Ave NE Friday evening, July 3, 2026.









Neighbors reported shots fired shortly after 8pm, and seeing a man lying in the street. Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was declared deceased at the scene.This remains an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.