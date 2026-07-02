Motus Physical Therapy open at new clinic on Ballinger Way in Shoreline
Thursday, July 2, 2026
|Motus Physical Therapy now open in Ballinger
SHORELINE, Wash. — Motus Physical Therapy, a woman-owned and women-operated practice serving North King and South Snohomish County communities since 2017, is excited to announce its move to a new location within Shoreline.
Effective June 16, 2026, Motus Physical Therapy has ceased operations at its previous Aurora Avenue location and has begun seeing patients at its new clinic located at 19940 Ballinger Way NE, Suite A3, Shoreline, WA 98155. Additional information is available at Motus-PT.com.
The expanded space will allow Motus Physical Therapy to increase appointment availability for new and returning patients while providing improved parking and easier access for the community it serves.
Founded with a commitment to personalized, high-quality care, Motus Physical Therapy has proudly served patients from Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Brier, Edmonds, and Mountlake Terrace for nearly a decade. The new location will allow the practice to continue delivering the individualized treatment experience that has become its hallmark.
Unlike many physical therapy clinics, Motus Physical Therapy provides one-on-one treatment sessions lasting 45 minutes, ensuring every patient receives the full attention of a licensed physical therapist. Care is never delegated to aides or technicians, allowing for a more focused, effective, and patient-centered approach to rehabilitation and recovery.
“We are thrilled to remain in Shoreline and continue serving the community that has supported us since the beginning,” said Becky Forkan, clinic owner. “Our move reflects our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional, individualized care in a welcoming environment.”
The new Shoreline location will continue offering comprehensive physical therapy services designed to help patients recover from injuries and surgery, manage pain, improve mobility, and return to the activities they love.
For more information about Motus Physical Therapy and its new location, please contact the clinic at 206-801-7546 or visit Motus-PT.com.
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