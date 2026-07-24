First Jimothy the Raccoon Bobblehead unveiled





Called a “scrappy hometown hero” by The Seattle Times, the wild raccoon went viral in July with a video of him scurrying across the street racked up more than 10 million views across social media. The first Jimothy bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.



Standing on a rectangular, grass-like textured base bearing his name, the Jimothy bobblehead is a replica of the popular gray-furred raccoon known for its shortened, round, orb-like appearance. The Jimothy bobblehead is in a running pose as he is eyeing his next adventure in The Emerald City.









The raccoon was named “Jimothy” by Kiana Hall after she spotted the uniquely round critter roaming the Ballard neighborhood. Hall named him “Jimothy” because he just “looks like a Jimothy.” Jimothy gained fame in large part because of his unusual appearance. He has a spine deformity, reported to be “short spine syndrome,” which compresses the vertebrae, making it appear as if he has no neck. Despite the condition, he is healthy for his species as he has no issue with mobility and does not seem to be in pain.



With his popularity exploding, Jimothy has become the subject of clothing merchandise, artwork, and slogans like “hot Jimothy summer” – a play on the phrase “hot girl summer,” coined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion. He’s also been affectionately referred to by some as “Saint Jimothy” or “King Jimothy.” The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store . Expected to ship in December, the bobbleheads cost $30 each, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.The raccoon was named “Jimothy” by Kiana Hall after she spotted the uniquely round critter roaming the Ballard neighborhood. Hall named him “Jimothy” because he just “looks like a Jimothy.” Jimothy gained fame in large part because of his unusual appearance. He has a spine deformity, reported to be “short spine syndrome,” which compresses the vertebrae, making it appear as if he has no neck. Despite the condition, he is healthy for his species as he has no issue with mobility and does not seem to be in pain.With his popularity exploding, Jimothy has become the subject of clothing merchandise, artwork, and slogans like “hot Jimothy summer” – a play on the phrase “hot girl summer,” coined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion. He’s also been affectionately referred to by some as “Saint Jimothy” or “King Jimothy.”



