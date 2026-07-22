UW-Madison announces Spring 2026 Dean's List

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

MADISON, Wis (July 20, 2026) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2025-2026 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean of their school or college at the close of each semester. 

To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. 

Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, HONOR

Lake Forest Park, WA
  • Rowan King, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
Seattle, WA
  • Matthew Bombino, School of Business, Dean's List
  • Paul Hutchison, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List

Since its founding in 1848, this campus has been a catalyst for the extraordinary. As a public land-grant university and major research institution, our students, staff, and faculty engage in a world-class education while solving real-world problems. 

With public service — or as we call it, the Wisconsin Idea — as our guiding principle, Badgers are creating a better future for everyone.

Posted by DKH at 4:20 AM
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