UW-Madison announces Spring 2026 Dean's List
Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean of their school or college at the close of each semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, HONOR
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, HONOR
Lake Forest Park, WA
- Rowan King, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
- Matthew Bombino, School of Business, Dean's List
- Paul Hutchison, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Since its founding in 1848, this campus has been a catalyst for the extraordinary. As a public land-grant university and major research institution, our students, staff, and faculty engage in a world-class education while solving real-world problems.
With public service — or as we call it, the Wisconsin Idea — as our guiding principle, Badgers are creating a better future for everyone.
0 comments:
Post a Comment