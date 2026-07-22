UW-Madison announces Spring 2026 Dean's List

Rowan King, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List

Matthew Bombino , School of Business, Dean's List

, School of Business, Dean's List Paul Hutchison, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List





Since its founding in 1848, this campus has been a catalyst for the extraordinary. As a public land-grant university and major research institution, our students, staff, and faculty engage in a world-class education while solving real-world problems.





With public service — or as we call it, the Wisconsin Idea — as our guiding principle, Badgers are creating a better future for everyone.





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