Five blocks of 15th Street NE to close for Jazz Walk, thanks to donors

Monday, July 20, 2026


This year's North City Jazz Walk will be a five block-long street festival once again—thanks to these two generous individuals whose support made it possible for us to close down a portion of 15th Avenue NE:
  • King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski —who secured a grant to ensure the people he serves throughout North Seattle, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, Kenmore, and Kirkland can attend this event safely; and
  • Paul A. Barrera, Attorney at North City Law PC in Shoreline—his support will allow you to spend another warm summer evening wandering freely among our live jazz venues, food trucks, beer gardens, community booths, and children's activities.
Please join us in thanking them both for their kindness and support of our neighborhood and the Jazz Walk!


Posted by DKH at 5:23 AM
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