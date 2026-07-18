32nd LD Pos #2 Candidate: Imraan Siddiqi

Imraan Siddiqi Imraan Siddiqi - candidate for 32nd LD Pos #2





We are living in a time where our fundamental rights as Americans are under attack. Our right to speak freely. Our right to assemble. Our right to live in safety and dignity without fear of being targeted based on our race or status. Many Washingtonians feel helpless in this moment, or that their voice is not being represented. In Washington State, there is something we can do to push back against these violations by our federal government. We can actually use our state laws to push back and ensure all Washingtonians are protected. As a longtime civil rights and immigrant rights leader, I have long served on the frontlines of defending the Constitution. The 32nd Legislative District needs a representative who will be that strong voice and fighter for the rights of everyone, and I am that fighter.









I am also the father of three teenage sons, two of whom are in college. My wife and I are both nonprofit professionals and have acutely experienced the affordability crisis that is hitting the middle and working classes the hardest. Our democracy was founded to be the voice of the people – not corporations, and I will be a voice within the legislature to ensure the people are heard once again.As a former small business owner, I know the deep struggles that our small businesses in the district face. Bringing this well-rounded background into the legislature will allow me to represent the perspectives of so many communities who have not been heard for far too long. I am endorsed by many sitting legislators and respected organizations throughout the state, who are ready for a change from the status quo.