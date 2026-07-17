Candidate for Senate 32nd Legislative District - Ira McBee

I never wanted to be a politician.A few years ago I started sending emails to my representatives about decisions being made in Olympia and their impact on our communities. Eventually I realized that if people who believe accountability matters don't step forward, things don't stay the same. They get worse.I've spent most of my adult life doing work that required exactly what I think a good legislator needs: bringing together people who disagree, building trust where little exists, and helping them solve problems they couldn't solve alone. I've worked in over twenty countries, including active conflict zones, helping deeply divided communities find a way forward. I wrote a conflict reconciliation curriculum while living in the West Bank. I've been doing that kind of work for more than two decades.I've done that in harder rooms than Olympia.My wife and I live in Edmonds and are raising our family here, and like many families, we've felt the pressure of rising costs and growing frustration with the direction of our state. Washington isn't delivering the results families were promised. The state budget has more than doubled, yet too many people feel like they're working harder, paying more, and falling behind. Healthy government requires balance, scrutiny, and people willing to ask hard questions about whether spending is actually working.The question isn't how much government spends. The question is whether people are seeing the results. We should feel it in our paychecks, on our roads, and in our schools. Most families don't.I would bring to the Senate a track record of building trust with people who had every reason not to give it, and a genuine commitment to asking whether we're getting the results we're paying for, not as a slogan, but as a standard I've applied throughout my career.If Washington were working, we'd all know it. We'd feel it. The fact that we don't is the reason I'm here.Ira McBeeRepublican Candidate, Washington State Senate, 32nd District