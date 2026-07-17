Candidate for Senate 32nd Legislative District - Jesse Salomon
Friday, July 17, 2026
|Jesse Salomon
Candidate for Senate 32nd Legislative District - Jesse Salomon
It has been an honor to serve the people of the 32nd Legislative District in the Washington State Senate. One of the most gratifying parts of my job is helping individual people with problems. For example, cutting red tape so a child can get a life- saving operation and helping people get unemployment checks they need.
Since March when I launched my re-election campaign, I have gone door to door listening to your concerns and ideas. As I talk to people in the district, I sense a deep sadness about our federal politics. But there is hope and I have not given up.
I am proud of what we have done to respond to the Trump chaos. The legislature has restored money Trump cut from Planned Parenthood, protected your voter information from Trump, passed a law to ban ICE face masks, continued access to preventive healthcare and vaccines.
I have also worked to provide more funding for education. One bill I am planning to introduce is for the state to pay the cost of utilities and insurance for local school districts so they can hire more teachers.
Many of our Veterans suffer from PTSD. I support new innovative drug treatments to help the men and women who have given so much to our country live fruitful lives. Unlike my opponent, I support requiring legislators to comply with the Washington Public Disclosure Act as local elected officials are required to do.
We need to address our drug problem. I support requiring drug treatment to help end the cycle of addiction rather than looking the other way. We must also crack down on the pimps that traffic women on Aurora. I also support banning the sale of synthetic heroin that is sold in convenience stores.
My email is info@votesalomon.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment