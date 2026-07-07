Create personal framed keepsakes of your beloved pet or favorite animal

Get creative this month with Shoreline College Continuing Education!



This class offers a comprehensive introduction to mosaic techniques, guiding students through the process of creating their own unique mosaic pieces. In this workshop, you will take home a personal pet portrait, framed, and ready to display!





The course is scheduled for Saturday 10-3pm and Sunday from 10-12pm is offered if you need more time to finish. For students 14+ years old and adults of all ages, from beginners to advanced. All supplies included.

Date: 7/11 (and 7/12 if necessary)

Time: 10-3 pm (10-12 pm Sunday if you need more time)

$ 129 Frame and all supplies included.

Room: 2905, #2900 Building on campus

Instructor: Aleksandra Nadbitova

Register here



Enjoy drawing your special pet or favorite animal in this unique workshop at Shoreline College. Noted portrait artist Renee Plevy will take you through the steps to create a life like portrait. We will go through anatomy, perspective, how to use the pencils professionally, and the 2 most common mistakes everyone makes when drawing their pets.







Dates: Saturday 7/18

Times: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Fee: $65.00

Building: 1500 Building, room #1515

Instructor: Renee Plevy

Register here Shoreline College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98155





You will go home with a beautiful portrait of your pet or favorite animal. Perfect for gifts and to frame for your home. This class is designed to be fun and rewarding for students 14+ years old and adults of all ages! Beginners to advanced students are welcome. Supply list provided upon registration.

in this workshop on Saturday, July 11, 2026