Create personal framed keepsakes of your beloved pet or favorite animal

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Get creative this month with Shoreline College Continuing Education!

Create your loved pet in glass mosaic tiles in this workshop on Saturday, July 11, 2026

This class offers a comprehensive introduction to mosaic techniques, guiding students through the process of creating their own unique mosaic pieces. In this workshop, you will take home a personal pet portrait, framed, and ready to display! 

The course is scheduled for Saturday 10-3pm and Sunday from 10-12pm is offered if you need more time to finish. For students 14+ years old and adults of all ages, from beginners to advanced. All supplies included.
  • Date: 7/11 (and 7/12 if necessary)
  • Time: 10-3 pm (10-12 pm Sunday if you need more time)
  • $ 129 Frame and all supplies included.
  • Room: 2905, #2900 Building on campus
  • Instructor: Aleksandra Nadbitova
  • Register here
Art Exploration: Drawing & Painting your Pet!

Enjoy drawing your special pet or favorite animal in this unique workshop at Shoreline College. Noted portrait artist Renee Plevy will take you through the steps to create a life like portrait. We will go through anatomy, perspective, how to use the pencils professionally, and the 2 most common mistakes everyone makes when drawing their pets. 

You will go home with a beautiful portrait of your pet or favorite animal. Perfect for gifts and to frame for your home. This class is designed to be fun and rewarding for students 14+ years old and adults of all ages! Beginners to advanced students are welcome. Supply list provided upon registration.
  • Dates: Saturday 7/18
  • Times: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
  • Fee: $65.00
  • Building: 1500 Building, room #1515
  • Instructor: Renee Plevy
  • Register here



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