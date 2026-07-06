Connect to Nature for Health & Wellness through Forest Bathing
Monday, July 6, 2026
The Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is the simple and therapeutic act of spending time in a forest. This practice was developed in Japan during the 1980s and has become a cornerstone of preventive health care and healing in Japanese medicine.
Studies have shown that time in nature is an antidote for stress and anxiety: lower blood pressure and stress hormone levels, reduce nervous system arousal, enhance immune system function, increase self-esteem, reduce anxiety, and improve mood.
This guided immersion experience moves us slowly through the park, offering a series of sensory invitations to simply be, in the moment. 16+
- Dates: Saturday 7/18
- Times: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Fee: $45.00
- Location: Boeing Creek Park
- Instructor: Mileva Huljev
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