Connect to Nature for Health & Wellness through Forest Bathing

Monday, July 6, 2026


Feeling overwhelmed? Burnt out from chronic reactivity and doing-doing-doing? 

The Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is the simple and therapeutic act of spending time in a forest. This practice was developed in Japan during the 1980s and has become a cornerstone of preventive health care and healing in Japanese medicine. 

Studies have shown that time in nature is an antidote for stress and anxiety: lower blood pressure and stress hormone levels, reduce nervous system arousal, enhance immune system function, increase self-esteem, reduce anxiety, and improve mood. 

This guided immersion experience moves us slowly through the park, offering a series of sensory invitations to simply be, in the moment. 16+

  • Dates: Saturday 7/18
  • Times: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
  • Fee: $45.00
  • Location: Boeing Creek Park
  • Instructor: Mileva Huljev


Posted by DKH at 3:30 AM
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