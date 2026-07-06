Connect to Nature for Health & Wellness through Forest Bathing



Feeling overwhelmed? Burnt out from chronic reactivity and doing-doing-doing? Feeling overwhelmed? Burnt out from chronic reactivity and doing-doing-doing?





The Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is the simple and therapeutic act of spending time in a forest. This practice was developed in Japan during the 1980s and has become a cornerstone of preventive health care and healing in Japanese medicine.





Studies have shown that time in nature is an antidote for stress and anxiety: lower blood pressure and stress hormone levels, reduce nervous system arousal, enhance immune system function, increase self-esteem, reduce anxiety, and improve mood.





This guided immersion experience moves us slowly through the park, offering a series of sensory invitations to simply be, in the moment. 16+





Dates: Saturday 7/18

Times: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Fee: $45.00

Location: Boeing Creek Park

Instructor: Mileva Huljev







