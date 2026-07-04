A series of unfortunate events

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Photo being shared around the internet

An unidentified male was practicing riding his presumably new motorcycle in the parking lot of the Ronald United Methodist Church on Aurora.

The motorcycle got away from him, running into a chain link fence next to Brotherton Cadillac just south of the church at 17545 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.

He hit the fence so hard that he went through it.

He went through the fence section with the sign and flew into a car at the end of the line

Church property is about six feet higher than the sales lot, so the cycle went airborne and landed in the backseat of a car for sale on the lot. The rider was bounced onto the ground, where he lay stunned for a while.

With apparently nothing broken, he tried unsuccessfully to dislodge his bike.

Police say he is not in trouble with them - no investigation or charges will be brought.

The dealership may have a different viewpoint.

--Diane Hettrick

Posted by DKH at 3:41 AM
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