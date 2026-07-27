Herbal Salves and Balms Workshop at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden August 19, 2026

Learn the time-honored tradition of herbal wellness during the Herbal Salves and Balms Workshop at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, from 6:00–8:00pm.









The workshop is open to ages 14 and older. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged.



Event Details



Herbal Salves and Balms Workshop

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

6:00–8:00pm

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden 20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

Members: $45 | Non-members: $60



Registration and additional information here Members: $45 | Non-members: $60



Participants will learn how herbs have traditionally been used for skincare and wellness while gaining confidence in creating simple, plant-based remedies at home. All materials are provided, making this an accessible and rewarding experience for anyone interested in natural living.The workshop is open to ages 14 and older. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged.Event DetailsHerbal Salves and Balms WorkshopWednesday, August 19, 20266:00–8:00pmKruckeberg Botanic Garden

Led by staff horticulturist Heidi Koonz, this hands-on evening workshop invites participants to explore the healing properties of common herbs while creating their own botanical-infused oils, nourishing salves, and natural balms to take home.Designed for beginners and experienced herbal enthusiasts alike, the workshop combines practical instruction with the peaceful setting of Kruckeberg's woodland garden.