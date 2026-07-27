Herbal Salves and Balms Workshop at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden August 19, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026

Learn the time-honored tradition of herbal wellness during the Herbal Salves and Balms Workshop at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, from 6:00–8:00pm.

Led by staff horticulturist Heidi Koonz, this hands-on evening workshop invites participants to explore the healing properties of common herbs while creating their own botanical-infused oils, nourishing salves, and natural balms to take home.

Designed for beginners and experienced herbal enthusiasts alike, the workshop combines practical instruction with the peaceful setting of Kruckeberg's woodland garden. 

Participants will learn how herbs have traditionally been used for skincare and wellness while gaining confidence in creating simple, plant-based remedies at home. All materials are provided, making this an accessible and rewarding experience for anyone interested in natural living.

The workshop is open to ages 14 and older. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged.

Event Details

Herbal Salves and Balms Workshop
Wednesday, August 19, 2026
6:00–8:00pm
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden


Posted by DKH at 4:55 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  