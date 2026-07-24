Op-Ed: Citizen Action Saves 14 Elm Trees

Story and Photos by John Hushagen

After the removal of 1400 trees for the construction of the two light rail projects in Shoreline, Sound Transit was to plant 7400 replacement trees.





Some of these trees are at risk during the drought, a condition exacerbated by hot weather. Today I'm writing about a glaring example of this just south of the Shoreline North station at the corner of NE 185th St, and 5th Ave NE.





In 2024, Sound Transit's landscape contractor installed hundreds of trees and shrubs on the public rights of way and along 5th Ave NE.





Among these trees are 14 large elms that were planted as street trees.





The Elm is one of the toughest trees in the world, but trees as large as these need supplemental irrigation to help them get established.





The landscape architect that chose these trees failed to provide any means of watering them.





Big mistake! From what I have seen, the trees received no irrigation except rainfall for the balance of 2024, all of 2025, and none thus far in 2026.





The dry grass had grown to knee high and the corner had become both an eyesore and a fire hazard, highlighted by rapidly defoliating trees.





I began to complain about this neglect to public officials at both the City of Shoreline and Sound Transit in mid-June of this year.





Just yesterday I learned from Sound Transit that the prior landscaper's contract expired in April, and no one took his place.





A new landscape contractor is now on the scene and the trees are finally being watered. I raised a ruckus with Shoreline and Sound Transit, and the trees are now getting much-needed attention.





The 14 Elm trees, that cost nearly$50 Kto install, represent an example of how we sometimes take our urban forest home for granted until it is too late.





Plant trees! Water trees! And raise your voice until you are heard!



John Hushagen

Shoreline Resident, Retired Arborist







