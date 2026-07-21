Ridgecrest Art Walk Thursday July 23, 2026



This Thursday July 23, 2026 the downtown Ridgecrest businesses will come together and hold the first ever Downtown Ridgecrest Art Walk! This Thursday July 23, 2026 the downtown Ridgecrest businesses will come together and hold the first ever Downtown Ridgecrest Art Walk!





Seven Shoreline and Edmonds artists will have booths lining the sidewalks on NE 165th between 5th and 6th Ave from 5-8pm.





The road will not be closed but there will be an increase in pedestrians, so please drive with caution.









July 23rd Artists:

Alli Parrett

Janis Howes

Karen Sterkowicz

Sarah Benson

Sarah Crumb (RPH)

Tina Stepanova There will be art walks in August and September. To read more:



Artwalks are sponsored by ShoreLake Arts, Ridgecrest Public House, Ridgecrest Books, Drumlin and Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association. The already scheduled food truck will be outside RPH and Mammatus will have their delicious ice cream available during the event. There is plenty of parking so join us Thursday for a summer stroll and support your local artists.July 23rd Artists:There will be art walks in August and September. To read more: More information here Artwalks are sponsored by ShoreLake Arts, Ridgecrest Public House, Ridgecrest Books, Drumlin and Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association.







