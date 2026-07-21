Ridgecrest Art Walk Thursday July 23, 2026
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
This Thursday July 23, 2026 the downtown Ridgecrest businesses will come together and hold the first ever Downtown Ridgecrest Art Walk!
Seven Shoreline and Edmonds artists will have booths lining the sidewalks on NE 165th between 5th and 6th Ave from 5-8pm.
The road will not be closed but there will be an increase in pedestrians, so please drive with caution.
The already scheduled food truck will be outside RPH and Mammatus will have their delicious ice cream available during the event. There is plenty of parking so join us Thursday for a summer stroll and support your local artists.
July 23rd Artists:
Artwalks are sponsored by ShoreLake Arts, Ridgecrest Public House, Ridgecrest Books, Drumlin and Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association.
July 23rd Artists:
- Alli Parrett
- Janis Howes
- Karen Sterkowicz
- Sarah Benson
- Sarah Crumb (RPH)
- Tina Stepanova
Artwalks are sponsored by ShoreLake Arts, Ridgecrest Public House, Ridgecrest Books, Drumlin and Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association.
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