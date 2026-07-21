Update to article about collision on Westminster Way

According to the driver, this vehicle was hit head on

Photo by Bruce Miller

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





A reader, who happened to be the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision, contacted us to set the record straight about the vehicle collision on Westminster Way.





Here's our original article . The reporter, who arrived on the scene as the response was wrapping up, surmised that the silver vehicle had come from a driveway on the north side of the road and hit the blue vehicle, which was traveling south.





We reported "A black SUV was traveling south on Westminster Way when it collided with a silver vehicle apparently exiting from the driveway at Bullseye Creative," and "one person was sent to the hospital."





Medics check a driver. Photo by Bruce Miller

Not so, says Jan Von Lehe, driver of the blue (not black) vehicle. Not so, says Jan Von Lehe, driver of the blue (not black) vehicle.





I was the driver in the blue Subaru Outback. I was hit by an oncoming vehicle (the silver one) who was heading north and lost control, crossed the median, hit me head on. My car was indeed flipped around 180.

So this is NOT a case of other driver pulling out of Bullseye Creative driveway - - it was a high speed head on collision and I was not at fault at all. Additionally I was sent to the hospital ER and found to have sternal fracture.

The condition of the other driver was not reported.











