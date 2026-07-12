Energize Shoreline Increases Access to Home Cooling During Increasingly Hot Summers

Hotter summers are here, and the City of Shoreline wants to help you stay cool.





Energize Shoreline is offering free workshops this summer to help residents learn about heat pumps — energy-efficient systems that heat, cool, filter, and dehumidify your home.

What You’ll Learn

What heat pumps are and how they work

What incentives are available—including up to a $6,000 discount*

How to connect with qualified local installers Workshop Schedule





All workshops are in-person at Shoreline City Hall and online via Zoom. Registration is required to attend online. If you attend in person, you can register at the door—no need to sign up in advance!





Workshop #1: Saturday, July 25 from 9:00-11:00am







9:00-10:00 a.m.: Vendor fair (City Hall)

10:00-11:00 a.m.: Workshop presentation (City Hall and Zoom) Includes a vendor fair with local installers!

Workshop #2: Thursday, July 30 from 6:30-7:30pm





Workshop #3: Tuesday, August 18 from 6:30-7:30pm









Register for the online workshop series at ShorelineWA.gov/GoElectric

Benefits

If you attend a workshop, you are eligible for:

An exclusive $2,500 or $6,000 discount* on a qualifying heat pump

Help with rebates, incentives, and financing

Support from local, qualified installers

What is Energize Shoreline?





Energize Shoreline is a City program that makes upgrading to a heat pump easier and more affordable.





Energize Shoreline is a program that provides free educational workshops about heat pump technology and exclusive savings on heat pumps for Shoreline residents. We connect you with local installers, offer financial incentives, and help you make the switch to a heat pump with confidence.







*The Energize Shoreline discounts are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited availability while funding lasts. Terms and conditions apply. See program website for full details.









