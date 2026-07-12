Energize Shoreline Increases Access to Home Cooling During Increasingly Hot Summers
Sunday, July 12, 2026
Energize Shoreline is offering free workshops this summer to help residents learn about heat pumps — energy-efficient systems that heat, cool, filter, and dehumidify your home.
What You’ll Learn
- What heat pumps are and how they work
- What incentives are available—including up to a $6,000 discount*
- How to connect with qualified local installers
All workshops are in-person at Shoreline City Hall and online via Zoom. Registration is required to attend online. If you attend in person, you can register at the door—no need to sign up in advance!
Workshop #1: Saturday, July 25 from 9:00-11:00am
Includes a vendor fair with local installers!
- 9:00-10:00 a.m.: Vendor fair (City Hall)
- 10:00-11:00 a.m.: Workshop presentation (City Hall and Zoom)
Workshop #2: Thursday, July 30 from 6:30-7:30pm
Workshop #3: Tuesday, August 18 from 6:30-7:30pm
Register for the online workshop series at ShorelineWA.gov/GoElectric.
Benefits
If you attend a workshop, you are eligible for:
If you attend a workshop, you are eligible for:
- An exclusive $2,500 or $6,000 discount* on a qualifying heat pump
- Help with rebates, incentives, and financing
- Support from local, qualified installers
What is Energize Shoreline?
Energize Shoreline is a City program that makes upgrading to a heat pump easier and more affordable.
Energize Shoreline is a program that provides free educational workshops about heat pump technology and exclusive savings on heat pumps for Shoreline residents. We connect you with local installers, offer financial incentives, and help you make the switch to a heat pump with confidence.
Learn more: ShorelineWA.gov/GoElectric
*The Energize Shoreline discounts are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited availability while funding lasts. Terms and conditions apply. See program website for full details.
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