July recipe from Town & Country Market: Green Goddess Bacon Avocado Burger
Thursday, July 9, 2026
Difficulty Level: Easy
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Yield: 4 Servings
Description: Give burger night a fresh twist with this Green Goddess Bacon Avocado Burger. Juicy patties are stacked with crispy bacon, creamy avocado, and herb-packed Green Goddess dressing for a burger that's rich, vibrant, and destined to become a new favorite.
Ingredients:
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Yield: 4 Servings
Description: Give burger night a fresh twist with this Green Goddess Bacon Avocado Burger. Juicy patties are stacked with crispy bacon, creamy avocado, and herb-packed Green Goddess dressing for a burger that's rich, vibrant, and destined to become a new favorite.
Ingredients:
- 4 burger patties or 1 ½ pounds ground meat (beef, turkey, chicken, fish, or plant-based)
- 4 brioche burger buns, toasted
- T&C Green Goddess dressing
- Sliced Havarti (plain or dill) or white cheddar cheese
- 8 slices cooked crispy bacon
- Sliced avocado
- Butter lettuce
- Thinly sliced cucumber
- Pickled red onion
- Preheat a grill or cast-iron skillet to medium-high heat. If making your own patties, form ground meat into 4 equal patties, slightly larger than the buns. Season generously with salt and pepper.
- Cook burgers for 4–5 minutes per side, or until desired doneness. During the last minute of cooking, top each burger with a slice of cheese and allow it to melt.
- While the burgers are cooked, cook bacon until crisp and set aside.
- Toast the brioche buns until lightly golden. Spread Green Goddess dressing on the top and bottom buns.
- Layer the bottom buns with butter lettuce, followed by the cheeseburgers, bacon, avocado, cucumber slices and pickled red onion. Top with the remaining bun halves and serve immediately.
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