July recipe from Town & Country Market: Green Goddess Bacon Avocado Burger

4 burger patties or 1 ½ pounds ground meat (beef, turkey, chicken, fish, or plant-based)

4 brioche burger buns, toasted

T&C Green Goddess dressing

Sliced Havarti (plain or dill) or white cheddar cheese

8 slices cooked crispy bacon

Sliced avocado

Butter lettuce

Thinly sliced cucumber

Pickled red onion Preparation: Preparation:

Preheat a grill or cast-iron skillet to medium-high heat. If making your own patties, form ground meat into 4 equal patties, slightly larger than the buns. Season generously with salt and pepper. Cook burgers for 4–5 minutes per side, or until desired doneness. During the last minute of cooking, top each burger with a slice of cheese and allow it to melt. While the burgers are cooked, cook bacon until crisp and set aside. Toast the brioche buns until lightly golden. Spread Green Goddess dressing on the top and bottom buns. Layer the bottom buns with butter lettuce, followed by the cheeseburgers, bacon, avocado, cucumber slices and pickled red onion. Top with the remaining bun halves and serve immediately. All ingredients can be found at All ingredients can be found at Shoreline Town & Country Market 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133.









Difficulty Level: EasyPrep Time: 15 MinutesCook Time: 15 MinutesYield: 4 ServingsDescription: Give burger night a fresh twist with this Green Goddess Bacon Avocado Burger. Juicy patties are stacked with crispy bacon, creamy avocado, and herb-packed Green Goddess dressing for a burger that's rich, vibrant, and destined to become a new favorite.Ingredients: