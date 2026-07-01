Listen Here! Teen Band Showcase at Pfingst Animal Acres Park featured four up and coming bands

Washington Creative District

Thank you to the sun, the four awesome finalists, and everyone who came out to the first Listen Here! Teen Band Showcase at Pfingst Animal Acres Park on Saturday June 27, 2026. Thank you to the sun, the four awesome finalists, and everyone who came out to the first Listen Here! Teen Band Showcase at Pfingst Animal Acres Park on Saturday June 27, 2026.





WCD Psydela



Alter Expressions and Dylan on the Keys were selected from a pool of rockin applicants and represent the finalists for 2026!

Psydela

Tailored to support musicians under 21, the purpose of this showcase is to give rising talent a live music platform, all-ages venue, and set of prizes to further their musical talent and dreams. Tailored to support musicians under 21, the purpose of this showcase is to give rising talent a live music platform, all-ages venue, and set of prizes to further their musical talent and dreams.







$250 cash from ShoreLake Arts and an invite to play Battle of the Bands on Aug 22, 2026

Merch, GC, and an invite to have an in-store performance from Musicology Co

One-hour mentorship with Crazy Good Records to help them find their sound, produce their songs, and advance to the next level. Alter Expressions

Yesterday also gave the opportunity for teens to sell their art and painting supplies for all to express themselves however the music and moment moved them. Yesterday also gave the opportunity for teens to sell their art and painting supplies for all to express themselves however the music and moment moved them. Prizes include:



Thank you also to Thank you also to City of Lake Forest Park for the beautiful venue to hold this event!





Dylan on the Keys

We'll see everyone next year! (-and we'll add a beer garden and wrangle a food truck that won't cancel on us) We'll see everyone next year! (-and we'll add a beer garden and wrangle a food truck that won't cancel on us)





--ShoreLake Arts







