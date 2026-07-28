2026 Shoreline Community and Business Champion Awards August 14, 2026



Celebrate with the City and Shoreline Chamber of Commerce at the 2026 Shoreline Community and Business Champion Awards Celebrate with the City and Shoreline Chamber of Commerce at the 2026 Shoreline Community and Business Champion Awards





We invite you to join us to celebrate the community and business leaders who make Shoreline a thriving, vibrant, and welcoming place for all. Presented in partnership with the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce , the City of Shoreline Community Champion Awards will be presented alongside the Chamber’s Chamber Award and Community Partner Award. A reception will follow in the City Hall lobby and plaza.

Date: August 14, 2026

Time: 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. (Program begins at 5:00 p.m.)

Location: Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Avenue N

Register: Shoreline Chamber of Commerce event webpage (please register to ensure a correct count for the event)



This free event will bring residents, businesses, elected officials, and other community leaders together to celebrate successes, acknowledge contributions, and strengthen community bonds. It will also be an opportunity to honor all the people who volunteer for different City programs and projects.





Community Champion Awards





The City of Shoreline Community Champion Awards acknowledge and celebrate leaders whose contributions to the community make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who live, learn, work, and play in Shoreline.





This year’s nominees are:



Shellie Anderson

Jen Belcourt

Hana Berg

DarNesha Bowman

Bettelinn Brown

George Buswell

Cindy C-Wilson

Allison Derr

Guru Dorje

Marina Early

Sarah Kennedy

Kate Ledbetter

Jill Rogers

Christina Yiatchos



Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Chamber Awards





The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce Chamber Award honors a member who leads by example, takes initiative, serves the Shoreline area through action and participation, inspires others to get involved, and promotes respectful, supportive communication.





The Community Partner Award honors a community organization whose collaboration with the Chamber strengthens local businesses through impactful programs, shared values, and meaningful support that improves opportunities for business success in the Shoreline area.









