Popular ideas for National Night Out activities

Monday, July 27, 2026


National Night Out is Tuesday August 4, 2026. The concept of NNO is that the safest community is the one where neighbors know each other and it's celebrated in block parties, where everyone who lives on a particular street gets together for a few hours.


The City of Shoreline offers some ideas for activities.

National Night Out can be as simple as sharing ice cream with neighbors or as involved as a street-wide celebration with games, activities, and community projects.

Some popular ideas include:
  • Scavenger hunts
  • Chalk art
  • Bike parades
  • Karaoke
  • Community cleanups
  • Food drives
The most important ingredient is bringing neighbors together!

Learn more at shorelinewa.gov/NNO


Posted by DKH at 4:51 AM
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