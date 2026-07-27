Popular ideas for National Night Out activities
Monday, July 27, 2026
National Night Out is Tuesday August 4, 2026. The concept of NNO is that the safest community is the one where neighbors know each other and it's celebrated in block parties, where everyone who lives on a particular street gets together for a few hours.
National Night Out can be as simple as sharing ice cream with neighbors or as involved as a street-wide celebration with games, activities, and community projects.
Some popular ideas include:
Learn more at shorelinewa.gov/NNO
- Scavenger hunts
- Chalk art
- Bike parades
- Karaoke
- Community cleanups
- Food drives
Learn more at shorelinewa.gov/NNO
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