Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Party August 1, 2026
Monday, July 27, 2026
9am-12noon
Monthly on the first* Saturday
Location:
- City Park Five Acre Woods
- 18678-18998 40th Pl NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155
Removal of non-natives, replanting and trail building are continuing tasks.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive. Bring your own gloves & tools if you prefer, we will have some to lend as well.
Dress for the weather.
Come on out and enjoy the forest !
Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Polly Saunders
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