Vote Center at Kenmore City Hall

Monday, July 27, 2026

Kenmore City Hall is a King County Vote Center during election periods and is open August 1st, 3rd, and 4th for the August primary elections

Vote centers are available to register new voters, update current voter records, obtain a voter registration card and provide assistance to voters who need help completing their ballot. 

Trained staff and specialized equipment are available to help voters with disabilities cast a private, independent ballot. 

Kenmore City Hall also has a 24-hour ballot drop box on the west side of the building, along 68th Avenue NE.


Posted by DKH at 5:04 AM
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