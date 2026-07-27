Vote Center at Kenmore City Hall
Monday, July 27, 2026
August 1st, 3rd, and 4th for the August primary elections.
Vote centers are available to register new voters, update current voter records, obtain a voter registration card and provide assistance to voters who need help completing their ballot.
Trained staff and specialized equipment are available to help voters with disabilities cast a private, independent ballot.
Kenmore City Hall also has a 24-hour ballot drop box on the west side of the building, along 68th Avenue NE.
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