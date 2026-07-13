Volunteer to serve on the pro or con committees on the 6 year Public Safety Lid Lift in LFP - deadline to apply July 16, 2026

The City of Lake Forest Park invites residents to serve on the “Pro” and “Con” committees that will write the official statements in favor of and against a proposed six-year Public Safety Levy Lid Lift.









For additional information, contact Matt McLean at Please include your name, residential address, phone number, and indicate whether you want to serve on the Pro or Con committee. The City Council will appoint committee members at its meeting on Thursday, July 23, 2026, and their names will be sent to King County Elections by August 4, 2026.For additional information, contact Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov or 206-368-5440. Thank you for helping provide Lake Forest Park voters with balanced and informative perspectives on this important public-safety measure.









If appointed, members will collaborate to draft a 200-word statement supporting or opposing the levy and may later prepare a 75-word rebuttal after reviewing the opposing side’s submission. King County Elections deadlines require the final statements to be submitted no later than August 14, 2026.