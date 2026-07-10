Silent book group at Shoreline Library July 20, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026

Silent Book Group
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

Mondays, 2-3pm: 
  • July 20, 
  • August 17, 
  • September 14
For adults.
Cost: FREE

In this peaceful space, immerse yourself in your favorite book, with no assigned reading or discussion questions, just the company of fellow book lovers.

Bring your own book. All formats welcome, including books, eBooks, and audiobooks with headphones.

New members always welcome.

Registration not required.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library


Posted by DKH at 3:27 AM
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