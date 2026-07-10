Silent book group at Shoreline Library July 20, 2026

Silent Book Group

July 20,

August 17,

September 14

For adults.

Cost: FREE



In this peaceful space, immerse yourself in your favorite book, with no assigned reading or discussion questions, just the company of fellow book lovers.



Bring your own book. All formats welcome, including books, eBooks, and audiobooks with headphones.



New members always welcome.



Registration not required.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library









Mondays, 2-3pm: