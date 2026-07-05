Pen and Ink Sketching (Introduction to Fruits & Nature) starts July 9, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026

NEW CLASS! Pen and Ink Sketching (Introduction to Fruits & Nature) 

Discover the joy of art through Pen and Ink Sketching. 

In this beginner-friendly class, award-winning artist Shujing will guide you step-by-step to capture the beauty of fruits and nature using simple lines and shading techniques.


Posted by DKH at 2:57 AM
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