Pen and Ink Sketching (Introduction to Fruits & Nature) starts July 9, 2026
Sunday, July 5, 2026
Discover the joy of art through Pen and Ink Sketching.
In this beginner-friendly class, award-winning artist Shujing will guide you step-by-step to capture the beauty of fruits and nature using simple lines and shading techniques.
- WHEN: Thursdays July 9 - Aug 13 from 9:30 - 11:30am
- COST: Members $48 – Nonmembers $53
- LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE
- REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536
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