North Helpline Block Party July 10, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026


North Helpline Block Party

Come to our Lake City Food Bank on Friday July 10, 2026 from 12pm - 4pm to enjoy FREE FOOD and LIVE PERFORMANCES while celebrating our Lake City community!
When: Friday, July 10, 2026 12pm-4pm
Where: 12736 33rd Ave NE - Right outside of our Lake City location!
Who: This fun event is for our community: neighbors, kids, volunteers, and supporters are all welcome.

Oh, and did we mention that this party is TOTALLY FREE so spread the word, and come celebrate our community over a shared meal and shared laughter. The Block Party is in partnership with the Neighborhood Matching Fund.


Posted by DKH at 3:53 AM
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