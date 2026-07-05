Whitman College Spring 2026 Grads List

Sunday, July 5, 2026

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (June 30, 2026) 

The following students received their Bachelor of Arts degrees from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, on Sunday, May 24, 2026:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR, HIGH SCHOOL, HONORS

Shoreline, Washington
  • Isabel Arcaris, Biology, Shorecrest High School, cum laude
  • Sofie Nyssen, Geology, Shorewood High School, magna cum laude
  • Lorelei Starr, Biology, Shorecrest High School, cum laude

Founded in 1882, Whitman College is a private, co-educational, residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college located in Walla Walla, Washington. The college is home to approximately 1,500 undergraduate students exploring more than 60 majors that lead to a Bachelor of Arts degree.


Posted by DKH at 2:56 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  