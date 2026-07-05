Whitman College Spring 2026 Grads List

Isabel Arcaris , Biology, Shorecrest High School, cum laude

, Biology, Shorecrest High School, cum laude Sofie Nyssen , Geology, Shorewood High School, magna cum laude

, Geology, Shorewood High School, magna cum laude Lorelei Starr, Biology, Shorecrest High School, cum laude





The following students received their Bachelor of Arts degrees from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, on Sunday, May 24, 2026:HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR, HIGH SCHOOL, HONORSFounded in 1882, Whitman College is a private, co-educational, residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college located in Walla Walla, Washington. The college is home to approximately 1,500 undergraduate students exploring more than 60 majors that lead to a Bachelor of Arts degree.