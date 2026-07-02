Local Resident graduates From Pacific University
Thursday, July 2, 2026
Camden Wyatt of Seattle, Washington, graduated in Spring 2026 from Pacific University in Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Founded in 1849, Pacific University is Washington County, Oregon's only comprehensive university, offering over 50 undergraduate majors and 28 graduate and professional degrees.
Founded in 1849, Pacific University is Washington County, Oregon's only comprehensive university, offering over 50 undergraduate majors and 28 graduate and professional degrees.
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