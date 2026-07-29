What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: July 29 – August 4
Wednesday, July 29, 2026
By: Kate Ledbetter, www.
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline: July 29 – August 4
This week Shoreline is hosting the 2026 Seattle Metro Pickleball classic at Shoreview Park; this is your chance to catch the pickleball bug if you haven’t already. We’re counting down the days to National Night Out on Tuesday, August 4th, this annual event is the best way to connect your neighbors, look for a block party in your neighborhood.
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Events of the Week:
2026 Seattle Metro Pickleball Classic Presented by UW Medicine
July 28 - August 2, Shoreview Park
WA State’s premier outdoor pickleball tournament in a fun, festive, environment with perfect PNW summer weather and in the company of friends. The Seattle Metro Classic is a favorite of local, regional, and traveling players!
National Night Out for Community
Tuesday, August 4 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
National Night Out is a chance to strengthen neighborhood connections, meet local public servants, and celebrate community together. Join a block party in your neighborhood.
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Wednesday, July 29th
Shoreline Heat Pump Program Presentation, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
NEW CLASS! Seated Fitness and Balance with Novella, 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Concerts in the Park with Tekla Waterfield and Jeff Fielder, 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM, Cromwell Park
Thursday, July 30th
Energize Shoreline Free Workshops, 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM, Shoreline City Hall
Friday, July 31st
NEW CLASS! QiGong, 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Woodland Park Players Youth Theater Production of Disney's Newsies, 7:30 PM, Shoreline College Theater
Live Salsa & Cumbia Dance Night, 9:00 PM, Aurora Borealis Event Center
Saturday, August 1st
Shoreline Farmers Market, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Corner of 192nd & Aurora
Woodland Park Players Youth Theater Production of Disney's Newsies, 7:30 PM, Shoreline College Theater
Sunday, August 2nd
Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, in front of LFP City Hall (17171 Bothell Way NE)
Woodland Park Players Youth Theater Production of Disney's Newsies, 2:00 PM, Shoreline College Theater
Darrell's Jazz Jam, 7:00 PM, Darrell's Tavern
Tuesday, August 4th
National Night Out for Community, in neighborhoods around Shoreline
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
Richmond Beach Outdoor Family Movie Night
Friday, August 7 7:00 PM, Richmond Beach Community Park
Hosted by Richmond Beach Community Association
North City Jazz Walk
Tuesday, August 11 6:30 PM, 15th in North City
An incredible night of music with some of the Pacific Northwest's finest live jazz bands and singers.
2026 Celebrate Shoreline
Saturday, August 15 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Cromwell Park
Come celebrate the City of Shoreline’s 31st birthday! The festival has two stages with live music and shows, beer garden, pony rides, children’s theater, food trucks, petting zoo, hands on activities and more!
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by:
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - a Boutique and Gallery
Shorelake Arts bringing people together through art, culture, and shared experiences.
Seniors Helping Seniors®, Supporting Independence for Seniors in Shoreline
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce – Supporting local businesses in Shoreline
City of Shoreline - Official city news and resources.
Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here.
Posted by DKH at 4:45 AM
Tags: what's happening
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