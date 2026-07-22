Sunday protests ongoing

"In the future, children will look back and ask 'Why didn't someone DO something?'

We can tell them - we tried."

Story and photos by Pamela Mieth Story and photos by Pamela Mieth





"Vote like your life depends on it."

"2 more killed in trump war. - Stop trump war."





"Jimothy has more spine than the GOP"

"Racoons live for trash. ICE trashes lives. Immigrants make America great"

Such was the case this weekend when one protestor, whose sign referenced Seattle's most famous raccoon, "Jimothy," stopped for a photo with another protestor in an inflatable raccoon costume, whose sign noted the many contributions generations of immigrants have made to this country. Such was the case this weekend when one protestor, whose sign referenced Seattle's most famous raccoon, "Jimothy," stopped for a photo with another protestor in an inflatable raccoon costume, whose sign noted the many contributions generations of immigrants have made to this country.



Sign-waving continues next Sunday (7/26) and every Sunday in August, 1-2pm, at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St. Food and toiletry items will also be accepted for donation to an organization assisting those in need.









Continued immigrant deaths at the hands of ICE agents and threats to interfere in the upcoming election are motivating many to attend the regular Sunday sign-wavings at the Shoreline-Edmonds line.Organized by Everyday Activists, "Social Justice Sundays" regularly draw about 50 people and the occasional canine to stand up on important topics - sometimes with a light-hearted spin.