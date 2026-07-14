Garden Stories with Seattle Storytellers Guild July 25, 2026 at Kruckeberg
Tuesday, July 14, 2026
20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
Gather beneath the summer canopy for an afternoon of storytelling with the Seattle Storytellers Guild.
Gather beneath the summer canopy for an afternoon of storytelling with the Seattle Storytellers Guild.
Featuring storytellers Eva Abram, Barry McWilliams, and Joanna Demarest, this family-friendly event invites guests ages six and up to enjoy folktales, adventures, humor, and imaginative journeys in a beautiful outdoor setting.
Free event.
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