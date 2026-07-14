Garden Stories with Seattle Storytellers Guild July 25, 2026 at Kruckeberg

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Seattle Storytellers
Saturday, July 25 at 4pm
Kruckeberg Garden
20312 15th Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

Gather beneath the summer canopy for an afternoon of storytelling with the Seattle Storytellers Guild. 

Featuring storytellers Eva Abram, Barry McWilliams, and Joanna Demarest, this family-friendly event invites guests ages six and up to enjoy folktales, adventures, humor, and imaginative journeys in a beautiful outdoor setting. 

Free event.


Posted by DKH at 4:17 AM
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