Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs becomes NASS president
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
|Steve Hobbs, WA Secretary of State.
President of NASS
Hobbs was sworn in July 17, 2026 at the conclusion of the NASS 2026 Summer Conference in Rapid City, South Dakota.
“I am deeply honored to serve as President of NASS and look forward to working alongside my colleagues from across the country,” said Hobbs.
“From overseeing elections and supporting businesses to preserving state records, our offices carry out a wide range of critical functions that are essential to the communities we serve. NASS provides an invaluable forum to collaborate, share ideas, and identify innovative approaches that reflect our shared commitment to effective public service.”
Hobbs is Washington’s 16th Secretary of State and has served in the role since 2021. Before becoming Secretary of State, he represented Washington’s 44th Legislative District in the state Senate. He also serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Washington Army National Guard.
Hobbs has been an active leader within NASS, serving on the Executive Board, co-chairing NASS committees, and showcasing Washington’s efforts to strengthen election security, foster international relations, manage public records, and support state archives and libraries.
His term as NASS President will conclude in July 2027 at the NASS 2027 Summer Conference in New Hampshire. As a point of history, Hobbs is the fourth Washingtonian to serve in this nationally respected role.
Additionally, the following members were sworn in to serve on the NASS Executive Board:
- President: Hon. Steve Hobbs, Washington
- President-elect: Hon. Michael Howe, North Dakota
- Immediate Past President: Hon. Michael Watson, Mississippi
- Treasurer: Hon. Stephanie Thomas, Connecticut
- Secretary: Hon. Dale Caldwell, New Jersey
- Eastern Region Vice-President: Hon. Gregg Amore, Rhode Island
- Southern Region Vice-President: Hon. Kris Warner, West Virginia
- Midwestern Region Vice-President: Hon. Steve Simon, Minnesota
- Western Region Vice-President: Hon. Phil McGrane, Idaho
- Member-at-Large (NPA Section): Hon. Deidre Henderson, Utah
- Member-at-Large (ACR Section): Hon. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Vermont
Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees areas within state government including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal.
The office operates the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, and administers the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees and the Productivity Board state employee suggestion program.
The Secretary of State oversees the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime and the Civic Engagement Program to increase governmental trust and participation for all Washingtonians.
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