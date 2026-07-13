Child car seat check event July 25, 2026 at Senior Activity Center in Shoreline

Monday, July 13, 2026


KidVantage's certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians are holding a car seat check event on Saturday, July 25th from 10am to 1pm at the Shoreline Senior Center!

There is no fee associated with the event. Donations of $10 are encouraged to help purchase car seats for local families who cannot afford them.
You can visit this page or scan the QR code to register now!
Shoreline Senior Activity Center: 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 4:24 AM
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