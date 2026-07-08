Michael's Arts & Crafts acquires Jo-Ann Fabric and is opening the store in Shoreline

Wednesday, July 8, 2026


By Diane Hettrick

Early in 2025 after a bankruptcy filing failed to resolve the financial issues at the national chain of Jo-Ann Fabrics, they filed for a second bankruptcy and shuttered 500 of their 800 stores nationwide, including the store in Shoreline at Parkwood Plaza 15236 Aurora Ave N

The store has been the "go-to" place for crafters, quilters, and sewers for decades.

Shortly thereafter the rest of the 800 stores were closed.

On June 5, 2025 Jo-Ann's intellectual property and private label brands were acquired by another iconic crafting store, Michaels Arts & Crafts, including the development of the beloved Big Twist® brands as part of the Michael's portfolio.

The brick and mortar properties were not part of the deal.

However, Michael's does have the old Jo-Ann's building in Parkwood Plaza and is preparing to open this year. They are currently renovating the building and hiring staff to set the store up.

Michaels is expanding its fabric, sewing, and yarn assortment, adding over 600 products across new and existing brands, including sewing and quilting supplies, fabric, yarn, specialty threads, sewing machines, and more.

The acquisition and expanded product assortment reflect progress as Michaels continues to reimagine the customer experience to become the go-to destination for fueling creativity and celebration.


Posted by DKH at 2:21 AM
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