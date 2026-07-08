USA plays final World Cup game in Seattle

Photo by Mike Remarcke

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





The final Seattle World Cup game was played on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 with USA vs Belgium in the Round of 16.





It was exciting that Team USA got to the top 16 and seemed appropriate that they played in Seattle. I had to keep reminding myself that they were a national team and not a Seattle team.





I did wonder if the south end would be conflicted. The Belgium team based itself in King County, practicing in Renton, which apparently had adopted the team.





Mike Remarcke went to Pioneer Square for the game. There were big outdoor screens and thousands of people in the streets, which were turned into pedestrian zones for the occasion.





Photo by Mike Remarcke

He said it was a wonderful experience. He said it was a wonderful experience.





Seattle did an admirable job with the World Cup events and crowds.





The only part that did not go as predicted was that the crowds, inside and outside the stadium, were not there to shop or find somewhere new to eat. Merchants who were expecting and hoping for a boost were disappointed.





Otherwise, Seattle has apparently turned into a soccer town. We'll miss all those lovely people from around the world.





Seattle lost the game, in case you didn't hear. But someone loses every game and it didn't seem to change the euphoria as much as everyone leaving town for Vancouver.







