Shoreline Walks - Shoreline Community College & Highland Terrace Walk July 18, 2026
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.
No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest!
Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
A full list of walks here
UPCOMING WALK
We'll begin at 10am sharp. The walk begins halfway around the Shoreline Community College towards a portion of the Forest Loop Trail, and exiting back to the college. Exit the college out onto N Greenwood Dr to Dayton Ave N for a walk through the Highland Terrace neighborhood to loop back to the starting point.
A full list of walks here
UPCOMING WALK
- Saturday, July 18, 2026 – 10:00am
- Shoreline Community College & Highland Terrace Walk – Free, Sat. 7/18 @ 10am
- Meetup Location: Visitor parking lot at the main entrance to Shoreline Community College, off NW Innis Arden Way
- Walk Difficulty Rating: Moderate. 3.2 miles / 2 hours; some rough trails.
- Walk Leader: Susan
We'll begin at 10am sharp. The walk begins halfway around the Shoreline Community College towards a portion of the Forest Loop Trail, and exiting back to the college. Exit the college out onto N Greenwood Dr to Dayton Ave N for a walk through the Highland Terrace neighborhood to loop back to the starting point.
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