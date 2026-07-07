Shoreline Walks - Shoreline Community College & Highland Terrace Walk July 18, 2026



SHORELINE WALKS FREE COMMUNITY WALKS SHORELINE WALKS FREE COMMUNITY WALKS





No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest!









A full list of walks here



UPCOMING WALK

Saturday, July 18, 2026 – 10:00am

Shoreline Community College & Highland Terrace Walk – Free, Sat. 7/18 @ 10am

Meetup Location: Visitor parking lot at the main entrance to Shoreline Community College, off NW Innis Arden Way

Walk Difficulty Rating: Moderate. 3.2 miles / 2 hours; some rough trails.

Walk Leader: Susan

We'll begin at 10am sharp. The walk begins halfway around the Shoreline Community College towards a portion of the Forest Loop Trail, and exiting back to the college. Exit the college out onto N Greenwood Dr to Dayton Ave N for a walk through the Highland Terrace neighborhood to loop back to the starting point.





Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.UPCOMING WALKWe'll begin at 10am sharp. The walk begins halfway around the Shoreline Community College towards a portion of the Forest Loop Trail, and exiting back to the college. Exit the college out onto N Greenwood Dr to Dayton Ave N for a walk through the Highland Terrace neighborhood to loop back to the starting point.

Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.