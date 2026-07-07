Work parties at Boeing Creek Open Space in July and August
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
|Boeing Creek Open Space
Intersection of 6th Ave NW and NW 175th
Forest Stewards are holding a series of work parties this summer for the Boeing Creek Open Space, located just north of Boeing Creek Park.
All hands are invited to come and help us begin the process of transformation from an untended young forest area to an ecologically rich habitat for local, native species of all types.
Volunteers will help remove invasive ivy and blackberries at the entrance and along a small field.
No experience is necessary, just bring your enthusiasm! Training and tools will be provided. Please wear weather and work-appropriate clothing. Bring a water bottle and any snacks you’d like for the afternoon.
We’ll meet at the northwest corner of the intersection – just inside the dog field area.
RSVP online:
boeingcreek.openspace@gmail.com
Visit the Green Shoreline partnership page for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment