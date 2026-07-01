Pride and rights for all at Sunday sign-waving

With so many big events for Pride weekend including the popular parade on Capitol Hill, a smaller-than-usual turnout at Sunday's sign-waving at the Shoreline-Edmonds line was expected, but still a healthy crowd of 49 area residents showed up.They came to protest policies eroding human and civil rights, and show support for others. "Social Justice Sundays" sign-wavings are held almost every weekend (currently scheduled through every Sunday in July) at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and N 205th St, from 1-2pm.Food and toiletry items are also collected for donation to a local organization for those in need, and one volunteer routinely picks up trash helping to keep sidewalks, and sometimes even roadways, clear and local businesses' perimeters more sightly.All are welcome to attend. Bring a sign or just yourself (some are available to borrow) and stand up for what matters to you. Organized by local group Everyday Activists, participants are committed to peaceful protest.