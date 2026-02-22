How to Properly Retire a Flag of the United States of America

Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza at Shoreline City Hall.

You see them flying everywhere: at the Veterans Recognition Plaza at Shoreline City Hall, at the Shoreline Farmers Market, and if you can shine a light on it, you can fly it 24 hours a day as seen at the Starr S. Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion.





At some point, well displayed US Flags need to be replaced. But what do you do with the well-used flag?





It is important to note that well used US Flags are never disposed of, they are retired.





To retire an American flag, the U.S. Flag Code recommends dignified destruction, preferably by ceremonial burning where it's completely reduced to ash, or burial in a dignified box (especially for synthetic flags that release toxins when burned).





Shoreline Veterans Association booth

The easiest way to retire a flag is to drop it off at any veteran organization such as Veterans of Foreign War, The American Legion or Heroes Café (see below).





Many Scout troops will collect flags. These organizations will property retire the well-used flag.





Locally, many of these flags find their way to The American Legion Post 127 in Woodinville, WA where they have built a dedicated fire fit to property retire flags.





Retirement of US Flag with the aid of Boy Scout

Troop 356 at Post 127 of The American Legion.

Members of Post 127 as well as guests including Boy Scout Troop 356, Bothell, WA and the American Heritage Girls troop WA0722 and WA0627 in Everett and WA0821 from Mountlake Terrace have held ceremonies.



Another way to retire a flag is to use textile recycling for fabric scraps after carefully cutting the blue field off. Once the blue field is separated from the Strips, it is no longer considered a flag. See these videos: this YouTube video and this YouTube video





Retirement of US Flag with the aid of American Heritage Girls Troop WA0722 and

WA0627 from Everett and WA0821 from Mountlake Terrace. Photo by Jim Cornwell

Attending or performing a US Flag retirement ceremony fosters patriotism by turning the retirement of a worn-out symbol into a solemn communal act of respect honoring the nation's history, sacrifices and values.





Starr S. Sutherland, Jr. Post 227

of the American Legion at night. Here are the steps to properly retire an American flag which you can do yourself:



Ceremonial Burning (Preferred for Cotton Flags) (Preferred for Cotton Flags)