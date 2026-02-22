How to Properly Retire a Flag of the United States of America

Sunday, February 22, 2026

Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza at Shoreline City Hall.

By Doug Cerretti
Photos by Doug Cerretti unless noted

A well used US Flag that needs to be replaced.
You see them flying everywhere: at the Veterans Recognition Plaza at Shoreline City Hall, at the Shoreline Farmers Market, and if you can shine a light on it, you can fly it 24 hours a day as seen at the Starr S. Sutherland, Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion. 

At some point, well displayed US Flags need to be replaced. But what do you do with the well-used flag? 

It is important to note that well used US Flags are never disposed of, they are retired. 

To retire an American flag, the U.S. Flag Code recommends dignified destruction, preferably by ceremonial burning where it's completely reduced to ash, or burial in a dignified box (especially for synthetic flags that release toxins when burned). 

Shoreline Veterans Association booth
at Shoreline Farmers Market.
The easiest way to retire a flag is to drop it off at any veteran organization such as Veterans of Foreign War, The American Legion or Heroes Café (see below). 

Many Scout troops will collect flags. These organizations will property retire the well-used flag. 

Locally, many of these flags find their way to The American Legion Post 127 in Woodinville, WA where they have built a dedicated fire fit to property retire flags. 

Retirement of US Flag with the aid of Boy Scout
 Troop 356 at Post 127 of The American Legion.
Photo by RB White
Members of Post 127 as well as guests including Boy Scout Troop 356, Bothell, WA and the American Heritage Girls troop WA0722 and WA0627 in Everett and WA0821 from Mountlake Terrace have held ceremonies.

Another way to retire a flag is to use textile recycling for fabric scraps after carefully cutting the blue field off. Once the blue field is separated from the Strips, it is no longer considered a flag. See these videos: this YouTube video and this YouTube video.

Retirement of US Flag with the aid of American Heritage Girls Troop WA0722 and
WA0627 from Everett and WA0821 from Mountlake Terrace. Photo by Jim Cornwell

Attending or performing a US Flag retirement ceremony fosters patriotism by turning the retirement of a worn-out symbol into a solemn communal act of respect honoring the nation’s history, sacrifices and values.

Starr S. Sutherland, Jr. Post 227
of the American Legion at night.
Here are the steps to properly retire an American flag which you can do yourself:

Ceremonial Burning (Preferred for Cotton Flags) 
  • Fold: Fold the flag into the traditional triangle, 13 folds in total (13 folds in total).
  • Prepare: Set up a fire in a safe, private location, like a brazier or fire pit, with wood coals.
  • Present: Present the folded flag, salute, and recite the Pledge of Allegiance. 
  • Burn: Place the flag in the fire, allowing it to burn completely to ash.
  • Dispose: Bury the ashes respectfully, or place them in a dignified container.
Locations to drop off well displayed US Flags:

Posted by DKH at 4:44 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  