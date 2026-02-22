How to Properly Retire a Flag of the United States of America
Sunday, February 22, 2026
Photos by Doug Cerretti unless noted
|A well used US Flag that needs to be replaced.
At some point, well displayed US Flags need to be replaced. But what do you do with the well-used flag?
It is important to note that well used US Flags are never disposed of, they are retired.
To retire an American flag, the U.S. Flag Code recommends dignified destruction, preferably by ceremonial burning where it's completely reduced to ash, or burial in a dignified box (especially for synthetic flags that release toxins when burned).
|Shoreline Veterans Association booth
at Shoreline Farmers Market.
Many Scout troops will collect flags. These organizations will property retire the well-used flag.
Locally, many of these flags find their way to The American Legion Post 127 in Woodinville, WA where they have built a dedicated fire fit to property retire flags.
|Retirement of US Flag with the aid of Boy Scout
Troop 356 at Post 127 of The American Legion.
Photo by RB White
Another way to retire a flag is to use textile recycling for fabric scraps after carefully cutting the blue field off. Once the blue field is separated from the Strips, it is no longer considered a flag. See these videos: this YouTube video and this YouTube video.
|Retirement of US Flag with the aid of American Heritage Girls Troop WA0722 and
WA0627 from Everett and WA0821 from Mountlake Terrace. Photo by Jim Cornwell
Attending or performing a US Flag retirement ceremony fosters patriotism by turning the retirement of a worn-out symbol into a solemn communal act of respect honoring the nation’s history, sacrifices and values.
|Starr S. Sutherland, Jr. Post 227
of the American Legion at night.
Ceremonial Burning (Preferred for Cotton Flags)
- Fold: Fold the flag into the traditional triangle, 13 folds in total (13 folds in total).
- Prepare: Set up a fire in a safe, private location, like a brazier or fire pit, with wood coals.
- Present: Present the folded flag, salute, and recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
- Burn: Place the flag in the fire, allowing it to burn completely to ash.
- Dispose: Bury the ashes respectfully, or place them in a dignified container.
Locations to drop off well displayed US Flags:
- The Starr Sutherland Jr. Post 227 of The American Legion, 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
- American Legion Post 127, 21920 State Route 9 SE, Woodinville, WA 98072
- Heroes Café Shoreline, Seattle Scottish Rite Center, 1207 N 152nd Street, Shoreline, WA 98133 (Second Tuesday of every month, 9 am to 1 pm.)
- Heroes Café Woodinville, American Legion Post 127, 21920 State Route 9 SE, Woodinville, WA 98072 (Third Tuesday of every month, 9:30 am to 11:45 am)
- Heroes Café Lynnwood, New Life Church, 6519 188th St SW, Lynnwood, WA 98037 (Fourth Tuesday of every month, 9am to 1pm)
